OLEAN — The Olean City School District Board of Education selected its leaders for the next 12 months Tuesday evening at its annual reorganizational meeting.
Board members Paul Hessney and Mary Hirsch-Schena were chosen by their peers as president and vice president, respectively. Hessney had spent the previous year as vice president of the district’s governing body under the presidency of Andrew Caya. Hirsch-Schena served as president of the board during the 2020-21 school year.
Additionally, two new members elected to the board in May took their oaths of office.
Daniel J. Farnham and Lee W. Filbert, who received the most votes of six candidates on the ballot, will serve five-year terms through June 30, 2027.
High School principal Jeff Andreano reported that the Class of 2022 had a 91% graduation rate with 135 crossing the state June 25. He said five more students are expected to graduate in August.
Andreano said the graduating class also had 68 students receive Advanced Regents Diplomas. To earn an Advanced degree, students have to complete all the requirements for a stand Regents Diploma as well as pass an additional science and math class, typically chemistry and Algebra II/Trigonometry.
“Probably the highlight of the year though, really. I haven’t seen a number like this in a long time,” he said. “That’s helpful for all the calculating the state does for all their reports.”
Hirsch-Schena asked about the Regents exemptions students had in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and how those factored into the diplomas. Andreano said although some students didn’t have to take the Regents exams, they still had to pass the class itself and their final exams to achieve the distinction.
Andreano said the 91% is a floating figure at this point depending on if students graduate in August, which is when the state closes out the calculations. What students are counted as part of the cohort and if any students transferred in or out of the district during the four years also impacts the graduation rate.
“It’s even more complicated because they have a five-year graduation rate, a six-year graduation rate and two different ways of calculating things for graduation rates,” he added. “There’s a lot that goes into it.”