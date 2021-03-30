OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce's hours at its North Union Street office will be extended 30 minutes beginning on Monday.
Hours Monday through Friday will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Wednesday hours will be until 6 p.m. for the months of April and May.
“Although we are open during lunch hours for customers, we felt by opening at 8 a.m. each weekday we will give more opportunity to those customers who may begin their own work day at 8:30-9 a.m.,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber.
The Chamber Board of Directors had suggested that the office remain open later than 4:30 p.m. on one day during the week. Wednesdays were chosen as it’s in the middle of the week.
“Chamber staff will work Wednesdays (until 6 p.m.) as a trial for April and May," Yanetsko said. "We feel that may give us enough information to see if those hours are beneficial to our customers."
If there isn’t steady traffic, the office will go to 6 p.m. each weekday throughout the month of December only, she said.
Yanetsko also stressed there are three ways to purchase the ever-popular Shop Olean Gift Certificates: Stop in the Chamber office; curbside pickup by calling in an order ahead of time; and at shop.oleanny.com.
“We saw a big uptick in these orders being brought out to our customers in their cars as well as orders online at our shop site due to COVID,” said Lisa Carpenter, GOACC administrative assistant.
For more information, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.