Farmers markets across the area are up and running — or readying for another season — while markets in Belmont and Fillmore have something new this year, the Fruit and Veggie RX Program.
In an effort to assist individuals with increasing the number of fruits and vegetables they eat, the markets will provide Wholesome Wave’s FVRx fruit and vegetable vouchers.
Organizers also hope that shopping habits will change to healthier options at the grocery store and encourage the use of farmers markets by residents, helping to mitigate the higher cost of nutritious food.
“Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers and obesity,” said Debra Wagoner, market manager. “Despite these positive health benefits, few adults meet the recommendations.”
There is currently a waiting list for the program, which is coordinated by Human Service Development in partnership with the Finger Lakes Performing Provider System and Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
Those interested can contact Linda Kosa, community health navigator for Human Service Development in Allegany County, at linda.kosa@humanservicedevelopment.com.
The Belmont Farmers Market, located on Route 19 behind Dawny Jeans restaurant, will open June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Allegany County Office of the Aging will set up only at this market on July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1.
This year, the Fillmore Farmers Market, located at the school bus garage on South Genesee Street (Route 19), is on Saturdays this year, beginning May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Both markets will continue to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program vouchers and will double up the value, matching dollar for dollar up to $20. They will also have the $2 loyalty cards available and again accept Senior and WIC Farm Market checks. Giveaways on opening day of the markets include a free tote bag and cotton candy.
For more information on the market or becoming a vendor, contact Deb Wagoner at (585) 610-8836 or thebelmontfarmersmarket@gmail.com or fillmorefarmersmarket@gmail.com.