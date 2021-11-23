ALFRED — Alfred State College students have enjoyed a new place to get exercise and gather with friends this semester. New multipurpose athletic courts have opened outside the Orvis Activities Center.
The multipurpose courts are lined with two full and two half basketball courts. Basketball, street hockey, soccer and dodgeball have already taken place on the courts. Plans are in place to add lights to the complex.
Brooke Scianna, coordinator of campus recreation, said she is excited about the student’s reaction to the courts and the opportunities it provides.
“The courts are versatile, creating an escape from the student workload where students can be themselves and enjoy the outdoors," she said. "I can’t wait to add more opportunities at the courts for badminton, tennis and volleyball in the spring.”
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was held recently to highlight the opening of the complex. The tournament featured a live DJ and prizes.