New look introduced at Randolph elementary’s cafeteria

The cafeteria at Gail N. Chapman Elementary School in Randolph has a new name and colorful new look as The Cardinal Café. Cafeteria Manager Lori Benson (right) is with her son, Cody, who posed as the Cardinal mascot during open house.

 Deb Everts photo

RANDOLPH — Parents, students and other community members attending open house at Gail N. Chapman Elementary School on Aug. 31 were introduced to the cafeteria’s fresh, new look.

Now called The Cardinal Café — where friends eat healthy — the cafeteria has been transformed into a colorful and inviting space for students and staff to enjoy during their lunch and free time.

A family checks out all the design details on the new cafeteria wall.

(Contact press reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com)

