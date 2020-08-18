OLEAN — Officials at New Life Christian School are gearing up for a 14th year of teaching in North Olean in the face of a global pandemic.
The non-denominational private school, located in the former North Hill School on North Union Street, is currently accepting enrollments of children in kindergarten through 12th grade for its opening on Sept. 9. Principal Dr. Sarah Hutter said the school will provide in-person classes five days a week, with safety measures in place.
“We value community and the benefits of face-to-face constructive encouragement, teaching and discussion,” Hutter said. “We believe that collaboration, interpersonal skills, leadership abilities, teamwork, initiative and critical thinking skills are enhanced by face-to-face learning.”
She noted the school has “a well thought-out, compliant reopening plan and are blessed with lots of space and a smaller population. We have worked diligently to arrange classrooms, hallways and bathrooms to best serve our students and teachers and keep everyone healthy.”
In a quick review of the school’s history, she said it was founded 42 years ago and was first located in Trinity United Methodist Church on North Ninth Street. The school later moved to a rural campus in Franklinville before returning to Olean in 2007 with the purchase of the 44,000-square-feet North Hill School.
“For us, school is about community and relationships,” Hutter continued. “We have always recognized that the development of character in the individual student is perhaps the greatest goal; 42 years has taught us that Godly community focus is integral in this pursuit.
“Our school is not a place to argue doctrine, but rather, simply put our place is to do what Jesus says and to offer strategies to our students to do just that — to be and accomplish all that God created them to be.”
Some of the children enrolled at the school have hailed from various continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe and South America. They often reside with host families with their tuition paid through school and community sponsorships, donations as well as from their own families. The children learn English through teachers trained in English as a Second Language curriculum.
“In our small school there is an inherent blessing for the individual student to cultivate and share interests through a wide range of opportunities,” she remarked. “From voluntary participation in international travel to serving under-privileged children in the Third World, to relief efforts domestically and to the more conventional sports teams, drama, music and youth clubs.”
Hutter said that as commitment and sacrifice are two of the formative building blocks on which New Life Christian School has been established, the campus allows for a minimum tuition rate so that no child is denied enrollment. She noted teachers at the school serve as volunteers and funds for the operation of the campus are paid through tuitions, donations from the community and fundraisers.
For more information, or to schedule a tour of the school, call 372-1987. More information can also be obtained at the school’s website, nlcs.org.