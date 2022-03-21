OLEAN —Eden Heights of Olean ushered in some major changes this new year with a new leadership team in place.
Eden Heights of Olean has been a pillar senior living community in the Olean area for over 30 years. They focus on independence, friendships, and fulfillment. The needs of those with dementia or Alzheimer’s are met with caring and kind professionalism.
Jackie Moore joined Eden Heights as the executive director in December 2021. Jackie’s main goal for the adult senior living community is to continue to grow while creating a place where the residents and staff are happy. She stated that this is the residents’ home. She intends to do anything and everything in her power to ensure a safe and happy home for all Eden Height residents.
She also wants each employee to know how much they matter. She believes if people are appreciated as an employee it makes a huge difference on how they do their job. Her goal is to create a work environment for all employees to feel this appreciation.
Jackie came to Eden Heights from Total Senior Care where she was the center manager. She worked in the social work department prior to taking this role. She was also the care coordinator for Universal Primary Care earlier in her career.
When asked what she enjoys most about Eden Height, Jackie replied, “The residents. It does not take long for the residents to start to feel like family. You form a bond and I cherish that.”
Kelly Bearfield became the case manager/director of Memory Care at Eden Heights in June 2021. Kelly is a registered nurse who brings over 20 years experience to Eden Heights.
She truly enjoys working with all residents, to truly being able to make a difference. She looks forward to each day at Eden Heights as it is an opportunity to help people every day.
She was previously the wellness director at Eden Heights of Eden for one year prior to joining the Olean team. Prior to this Kelly was the director of nursing for Brompton Heights in Williamsville, for two years.
The wellness director, Cynthia Beatty, LPN, joined the team in August 2021. Cynthia believes the best part of her job being able to make a change in the lives of our residents.
Her goal is to enhance communication within the team to make this facility not only the residents’ home, but a true community with residents and employees.
Cynthia worked as a community health nurse for Jamestown Psychiatric Hospital based at the county building from 2012-2018. She then went on to work as a traveling nursing prior to joining Eden Heights.
Kristina Luzzi, sales and marketing director, joined Eden Heights in November 2021. Kristina works within the community to share all that is happening at Eden Heights.
She encourages everyone to follow Eden Height’s Facebook page to share in all the fun. She truly enjoys helping seniors and their families find a safe community to live.
Her goal is to work with the entire team to become fully integrated in the Olean and Allegany Communities. She loves to host lunches and tours for anyone interested in learning how to join the community.
She brings over 25 years business, sales and marketing experience to the senior living community. She recently worked at Field of Dreams in Allegany and the McKean County Career Link in Bradford, Pa. She also owns and operates a women’s boutique.
Barbi Gordon joined Eden Heights as activities director in January. She considers it a privilege to have this opportunity of investing in the lives of so many people.
One of Barbi’s goals is help Eden Heights develop into a home and community center while involving residents’ families in the daily activities offered.
She holds over 16 years’ experience in activities for seniors. Most recently she was the activities coordinator at Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba, including assistant activity director at Warren Manor, Warren, Pa. She also holds experience as a licensed CNA, PCA and Med Tech. She also holds director of activity certification.
Mary Ackerman joined the Eden Height’s team dietary director in December 2021. She truly enjoys cooking for people and loves seeing them enjoy what she creates.
She meets with the residents regularly to create new menu options to include their favorite recipes. Her goal is to create a personal dining experience for each resident.
She graduated of the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts with an emphasis of front of house management, but her career always leads to her to the kitchen. She has worked for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and most recently at the Cow Palace in Limestone.
Ron Bearfield joined the Eden Heights team as the maintenance director in December 2021. Ron holds over 20 years’ experience in a local construction union. He also has over five years in the building security sector.
Ron strives to hold pride in his workmanship and helping the residents with a goal of making this the best retirement community in the area.
Ivy Spry joined the team in November 2021 at the business administrative assistant. Ivy is the first person to greet you on the phone or in person.
She truly enjoys the relationships she has with each resident. She looks forward to helping and interacting with them every day. She previously held the bookkeeper position for the town of Carrollton, Limestone, and at the front desk for Total Senior Care, Olean.
Life at Eden Heights senior housing is meant to enhance residents’ lives by providing a cozy, home-like atmosphere, with all the advantages of living in an active community. From concerts, holiday celebrations, and parties to trips to local restaurants — residents are constantly stimulated with activities of their choosing.
Call (716) 372-4466 to learn more.