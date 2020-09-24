WELLSVILLE — There is a new guide on the trail as Gil’s Hills moves into its seventh decade.
For the last month Scott Szalay has been working with the longtime executive director of Gil’s Hills, Ken Jordan. After 31 years with the organization, Jordan is looking to retire and take a less active role in the day to day running of Gil’s Hills.
Since the 1950s, when it was founded by Gilbert Parker, the mission of Gil’s Hills has been to reach hurting kids and change troubled lives by communicating the love of God through friendship, counseling and service.
Szalay has been a physical therapist assistant at Jones Memorial Hospital for 16 years. He has known Jordan for many years and was well aware of his work with local youth. He has also been involved with the programs offered at Gil’s Hills.
A husband to Megan and with three children, he was happy in his profession, but said he felt there needed to be a change. He knew of Jordan’s wish for retirement.
“I started thinking more and more about it, so I asked God for a clear signal that this was what I should do,” Szalay said of the idea of giving up his profession and moving on to serving at Gil’s Hills — and the drop in pay that would come with it.
The clear sign came one day when Szalay was leaving work and Jordan pulled up his car right in front of him. After talking to his wife, the decision was made.
For the last month, Szalay has been working at Gil’s Hills, getting his feet wet while Jordan is still involved, and coping with the reality of COVID-19 and how it affects programming at the facility.
“It is a decrease in salary; I am 46-years old and I have been a therapist for 22 years,” Szalay said. “I love it, but I also want to be where God wants me to be. I feel I’ve been called by God to do this work.”
While Jordan will be taking a less active role, Szalay said, “Ken will be my point person. His number will be on my speed dial.”
In the recent newsletter to the supporters of the non-profit facility, Jordan wrote, “Scott (Szalay) brings a comprehensive set of skills that will be valuable to the ministry. In his therapy role he honed his abilities in health wellness and safety which helped him build a firm foundation for the ministry position. He is gifted in leadership, has a people-centric nature, and has excellent communication skills. He has always loved the great outdoors and using God’s creation to bring pleasure to himself and his family.”
When Parker founded Gil’s Hills, he did it with the thought that getting troubled boys into nature would be good for their souls and their lives. As the leader of music at the First United Methodist Church of Wellsville, he took several members of the boys’ choir camping.
Afterwards, they thought it would be nice if they had a place of their own to camp. Parker bought 50 acres of land for $50 and he and the boys built a small lean-to on the property and began using it for their camping adventures.
Today, Gil’s Hills Ministries offers a variety of services to both boys and girls from throughout the county, free of charge. Youth from ages 7 to 18 participate in after-school, weekends and holiday programming, which includes clubs, woodworking, crafts, teaching outdoors skills, hiking and summer camps.
While Szalay is still finding his way of serving, he is thinking that one of next Spring’s activities will be maple sugaring.
“We will do the whole thing from tapping the trees and collecting the syrup to boiling it down,” he said.
For more information about Gil’s Hills, go to www.gilshills.org or call (585) 593-6211.