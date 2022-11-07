OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, members of Upper Allegheny Health System, announce the appointment of Scott Bonderoff as the new interim chief operating officer.
He joins UAHS with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, with the last 20 years advancing through the ranks at Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown. He was most recently the vice president of clinical support services within the healthcare network that oversees 34 health centers, 14 school-based centers, 6 hospitals, 3 cancer treatment centers, nursing and home health services and a variety other healthcare related services along with the Bassett Medical Group.
Bonderoff earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY College at Oneonta and his master’s degree in business administration at Binghamton University. He is also a member of the Medical Group Management Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives.
A resident of Cooperstown, he is active volunteering his time through various community, business, and sports organizations.
“Scott will do great things for our healthcare system," said Dr. Jill Owens, president and CEO of OGH and BRMC. "His versatile experience is impressive which will benefit our organization with him stepping in as interim COO. He will be able to continue to execute the current operational and financial initiatives that (interim COO) Dave DiBacco started. These initiatives will help strengthen us financially, improve the care we provide, and allow us to continue to expand services.”
With Bonderoff stepping into the role of interim chief operating officer, DiBacco, who has held the position since May, will return to his permanent position as vice president and chief operating officer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park, both Kaleida Health facilities. He temporarily left his role to help spearhead initiatives at Upper Allegheny Health System that have improved efficiency while cutting costs.
"Even though he was with us for a short six months, his impact on the organization has already made a big difference,” Owens said of DiBacco. “This administration is looking to continue to enhance the healthcare provided to the Bradford, Olean, and surrounding communities through providing more efficient and quality care.”
Since taking the role of president in May, Owens and her administration have executed initiatives that have saved the Upper Allegheny more than $14 million this year, according to the press release issued Monday. Nevertheless, rising costs, supply chain disruptions, lower than normal volumes, staffing shortages, and lower reimbursement rates continue to plague the healthcare industry since the start of the pandemic.
Upper Allegheny noted this is a national problem not only affecting the two local hospitals but also affecting other rural hospitals and healthcare giants across the United States, with some showing billions of dollars in losses this year.
Owens said Bonderoff’s experience and knowledge about the healthcare industry will continue to help UAHS administration solidify its position. Leadership will continue to focus on enhancing the quality of care provided throughout UAHS to continue to be the region’s choice for healthcare.