HOUGHTON — Houghton College announced the appointment of Dr. Natasha Davis as the special assistant to the president for strategic planning and compliance.
As an administrator with a background rooted in the arts, Davis brings a unique approach to administration and academic leadership. Using her creative skills, Davis seeks to find new, creative ways to improve upon various aspects of faculty engagement and development, collaborative and engaging scholarship, and academic practices to best equip students, staff and faculty.
“I have known and worked with Dr. Davis for many years,” said Houghton's president, Dr. Wayne D. Lewis Jr. “She is a skilled, hardworking and passionate leader-scholar. I was excited about her interest in and candidacy for this position, and I am thrilled that a leader of her background, character, and Christian commitment will be joining Houghton’s Executive Leadership Cabinet.”
Davis currently serves as assistant dean for the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Morehead State University in Kentucky.
"The Houghton community has welcomed me with such open arms," Davis said. "I could not be more thrilled to be a part of the growth and development of the college."
Davis said she is looking forward to engaging with students, working in partnership with the campus community and collaborating with the leadership team "to ensure the vision and mission of the college fulfills the purposes set forth by God and that we do his will in providing the best Christian education possible."
She said she was "humbled by the faith and confidence placed in me by President Lewis, the Board of Trustees and the entire administrative team.”
In this new role, Davis will facilitate the development and implementation of the college’s next long-term strategic plan. She will also serve as the coordinator for Title IX compliance on campus. With her experience and training in Title IX and her experience with students, faculty and staff, Davis will oversee and coordinate investigations, responses and resolutions to complaints, to include selection and training of deputy Title IX coordinators across campus.
Davis will begin work this summer.
Davis earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Kentucky, where her research focused on conflict and conflict management amongst faculty and administrators in institutions of higher education. She holds a Master of Fine Arts in Dance from Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., and a Bachelor of Arts in dance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.