ELLICOTTVILLE — Several years ago the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce took on the responsibility of providing and installing the beautiful tree lighting on Washington and Monroe streets.
“This year, at additional cost, we added more lights, and the result is an even better presentation, right out of a Hallmark movie,” said Brian McFaden, Chamber executive director. “And, by the way for our new visitors, parts of the Hallmark movie, “Christmas in Vermont,” were filmed in the village of Ellicottville.”
Doug Sittler’s, Night Lights Company was hired to install another 90 strands, 30 feet each, of LED lights.
“His technician, Erick Dudek, did an amazing job of installing them,” McFaden said. “I know many of you mentioned you saw him out there in all kinds of weather until late at night.”
A donation from Bill Schaab of American DND Inc. of Grand Island and the Chamber covered the costs of the new lighting. McFadden thanked the DPW crew and the village for providing power to each of the trees.
“To add even more ambiance to our shopping district, the Chamber also updated our Village sound system this fall providing everyone with the wonderful seasonal music you hear while shopping,” McFadden said.