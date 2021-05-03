BELMONT — Dozens of COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County over the weekend as officials reported updated guidelines for quarantines.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 15 on Saturday, 17 on Sunday and five on Monday. Since the pandemic began, 3,379 cases have been confirmed in the county, resulting in 3,249 recoveries and 84 deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, 301 active quarantine and isolation orders were in effect. To date, 12,095 such orders have been issued.
The county remained in last place in the state for COVID-19 vaccines again on Monday. To date, 14,475 people — 31.2% of all county residents — have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 12,809 residents have received a completed vaccine series.
Statewide, 46.6% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 35.2% have completed a vaccine series.
Several local vaccine clinics with the Moderna vaccine will be held in May:
- May 12, Friendship American Legion Post 1168, 29 Depot St., 4 to 6 p.m., by appointment. Second dose at the Legion, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, same time as first dose appointment.
- May 19, Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St., 4 to 6 p.m., by appointment. Second dose at the fire hall, June 16, same time as first dose appointment
- May 26, Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave., 4 to 6 p.m., by appointment. Second dose at the fire hall, June 23, same time as first dose appointment
You must call to make an appointment. Call (585) 268-9250 and press #4.
COUNTY OFFICIALS REPORTED the state Department of Health has issued updated guidance on quarantine requirements.
Fully vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 who are asymptomatic do not need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, while those with full vaccines who have symptoms must isolate themselves, talk to their healthcare provider about concerns, and be tested for COVID-19.
This guidance applies only to asymptomatic individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 and who have not tested positive as a result of a recent exposure, county officials noted. Anyone who tests positive for the disease must isolate.
Recently recovered individuals exposed to COVID-19 who are asymptomatic (having no symptoms of COVID19), who have been recently diagnosed with laboratory confirmed COVID-19, and have since recovered, are not required to retest and quarantine provided the new exposure is within 3 months after the date of symptom onset from the initial COVID-19 infection or date of first positive diagnostic test if asymptomatic during illness.
Individuals who are neither fully vaccinated nor recently recovered and are exposed to COVID-19 are still required to quarantine for 10 days after exposure. Testing is not required to end quarantine if no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period.