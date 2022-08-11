BELMONT — The Allegany County Historical Society has established an endowed fund with the Allegany County Area Foundation.
The ACHS Fund is the result of the generosity of longtime society member and trustee Lee Gridley, Bruce Campbell, ACAF executive director, said.
"Lee appreciated history — she studied it and taught it and was deeply committed to preserving it for future generations," a foundation press release stated. "Through a generous bequest in her estate, Lee has enabled the ACHS to establish this permanent fund, which will provide a steady, annual income to support the Historical Society and its programs."
The ACHS motto is "A Story Worth Telling … A Heritage Worth Preserving." Through its collections at the ACHS center in Andover, the society has photos, articles, records and artifacts that tell of the lively history and interesting characters of Allegany County, from native cultures to river communities to oil, agriculture and industry.
ACHS also supports the county’s many local history organizations in their work.