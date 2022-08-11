Wellsville village

Carlin’s Catering got the Wellsville Village Board's approval to set up its food truck on Park Lane.

WELLSVILLE — Village trustees approved one new business and a new firefighter during their meeting earlier this week.

The board and the Wellsville Fire Department are giving equal opportunity to firefighters. At Monday’s meeting, Trustee Ed Fahs, the liaison to the fire department, requested acceptance and approval to add Carly Wigent to the rolls of the Dyke Street Engine Company #2 since she has met all the preliminary requirements.

