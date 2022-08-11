WELLSVILLE — Village trustees approved one new business and a new firefighter during their meeting earlier this week.
The board and the Wellsville Fire Department are giving equal opportunity to firefighters. At Monday’s meeting, Trustee Ed Fahs, the liaison to the fire department, requested acceptance and approval to add Carly Wigent to the rolls of the Dyke Street Engine Company #2 since she has met all the preliminary requirements.
Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman gave his nod, and the board approved the appointment.
Wigent will get on board just in time to help with the fire company’s Aug. 25 drive-through chicken barbecue. Fleischman asked the board’s approval to hold the event at the Dyke firehall located on Hanover Street. There will be no presale tickets and only 250 meals will be available. Customers can pay for and pick up their meals through their car windows for $12.
Fleischman also informed the board that the 2023 Allegany County Firemen’s Convention will take place July 12-15 and there will be one added benefit: There will be two parades on the Saturday of the convention. The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally Parade will take place in the morning and the firemen’s parade will take place in the evening. The convention activities will not interfere with the Rally, Fleischman told the board.
“We talked to the Balloon Rally chairmen about combining the parades, but they didn’t want to do that,” he said.
According to Rally chairman Brad Thompson, the Rally will be later in the month than usual because July 1 falls on a Saturday. The Rally takes place the third full weekend in the month, so next year’s Rally dates are July 21-23.
The board also learned that the policy concerning the fire department’s pool-filling service is changing. Fleischman and Department of Public Works Supervisor Dean Arnold have been working on a plan for the last month to find a less time-consuming and more equitable way of offering the service, which has been done by the department with tankers and for a donation.
“We’re looking at setting up a special hydrant to be used just for filling pools,” Fleischman said. He added that they are also determining how to monitor the water and establish a standard fee.
Arnold pointed out that with a standard hose running 8 to 10 hours a 6,800-gallon pool could be filled for $51.
The new policy will be finalized this fall, to go into effect next summer.
From Trustee Mike Roeske the board learned that the village planning board is continuing its work on the village’s comprehensive plan. It is also looking at writing zoning regulations concerning murals, he said.
There will be another food truck in Wellsville. At Monday's meeting the peddling and soliciting application for Carlin’s Catering food truck, set up behind Brand Names Appliances facing Park Lane, was approved by the board.
Before adjourning the meeting, the board also passed a resolution approving Ryan Stisser as the village’s delegate to the Municipal Electric and Utilities Association’s annual conference to be held in September in Syracuse.