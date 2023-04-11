New fire chiefs in Wellsville

Wellsville Village Clerk Wendy Seeley (left) administers the oath of office to recently elected Fire Chief Rod Winans (center) and First Assistant Chief Bill Day Jr. The chiefs’ election was held April 6 and Andy Havens was elected second assistant fire chief. He was not present for the ceremony at the village board meeting on Monday. Tenure for the three starts with the oath of office and they serve for two years.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

Local & Social