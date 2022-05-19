PORTVILLE — Two new village of Portville employees were introduced at the regular monthly meeting of the board of trustees Monday night.
Ed Jennings, a retired city of Olean fire chief for 35 years, who spent the last 13 years as head of code enforcement for the city, has been hired as a part-time code enforcement official.
“My goal up here is, I see a lot of things that need tweaking,” he said. “Just making things easier for the residents. It will be a work in progress for a while.”
Thirty applications were received for the position of superintendent of the village Public Works Department, including that of AC Hall, who had been working for the town of Portville’s DPW.
“He knows how business works,” said Mayor Anthony Evans. “He’s currently with the DPW with the town so we will ask him to give two week’s notice. He will actually start the first day of our fiscal year, June 1.”
Hall related how he felt that the village was a beautiful place and feels it has “tons and tons” of potential. I think they do a great job already so I’m excited,” he continued. Hall brings 25 years of experience in landscaping and related industries.
Planning work on the water/sewer projects continues, with recent notice of two grants from the state’s Environmental Facilities Corporation and the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act totaling more than $5.4 million toward a $15 million sewer project. One award is for $3 million, while the second is for more than $2.42 million.
DPW staff training on the current system under the NYS Water License Program is also ongoing. Enabling all DPW staff to be licensed, which should occur later this summer, will allow for cross-training and full utilization of the department members.
The ad hoc codes committee reported that work was progressing much more smoothly due to the digitalization of the current laws. “Some of this stuff can be really lengthy but it will all be spelled out so there’s no confusion,” said Bob Fischer, co-chair.
The ambiguousness of the current law is evident as it relates to chickens in the village. After residents cried foul on chickens running loose the last year or so, a new law was written by the committee going forward.
“Our committee came up with this, so it’s up to you how you want to proceed,” Fischer said. All codes will be reviewed at the end of revision, which the committee expects to finish by mid-summer.
DATES TO remember in the village include June 6, which is Cleanup Day. Register by June 2 with the village, and for $25 Casella Waste Systems will make curbside pickup of unwanted items.
A list of unacceptable items will be made available on the village/town website.
June 9 is Southern Tier West Development’s annual local government conference at Houghton College. For those elected or appointed officials who are interested in attending, the village will reimburse the cost.
On June 18, the Portville Free Library will host a Remembering the Flood of 1972 block party on library grounds beginning at 11 a.m.
Residents are invited to see pictures as well as a video taken in 1992 of various local officials speaking about the decision-making and efforts regarding the flood. An open mic will be available for those who would like to recount their stories and people are invited to bring their own pictures.
Proceeds from the Heritage Day Festival and Car Show on July 18 will benefit Cub Scout Pack 631. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include breakfast at the legion from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.; a chicken barbecue; all-day music; live animals; vendors; and a 50/50 raffle. A street dance at the legion from 7 to 11 p.m. will end the event.
The Community-wide Garage Sale will be July 29-31. If you’re interested, please contact the library to have your address included on a list which will be available at portvillelibrary.org or on the Friends of Portville Facebook page.