LITTLE VALLEY — The new executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County was introduced to Cattaraugus County lawmakers Wednesday.
Kelly McDonald of Findley Lake in Chautauqua County was introduced by Legislator Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, chairman of the chamber’s Development and Agriculture Committee.
McDonald said later she has been in the healthcare field for the past 25 years. “I love to work with people and build networks,” she said.
A master gardener, McDonald said she “is real excited to be here and grow with these programs.”
She said she’s been on the job for the past seven days, getting tips from Jocelyn Sikorski, who has served as interim director for the past several months since the retirement of the Extension’s Richard Rivers.
Sikorski’s last day is Friday. She is executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, and has been splitting her time between the two counties.
Sikorski gave a brief report to lawmakers on Cooperative Extension programs. There are more than 300 4-H members in 16 clubs. To expand programs in the fall, officials are looking at afterschool programs, she said.
Cooperative Extension also hopes to expand nutrition programs such as Farm-to-School, which was in Olean city schools last academic year. The district has reapplied for the grant while the Salamanca City School District is also applying for the Farm-to-School program, Sikorski said.
The program is designed to encourage young people to eat local fresh produce, she said. It not only helps improve students’ diets, it also helps local producers.