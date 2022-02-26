RANDOLPH — New Directions Youth and Family Services is hiring several youth support specialists to work in youth residences in Randolph, Falconer and Westons Mills to support initiatives related to the Families First Prevention Services Act.
Full-time positions have a starting hourly rate of between $19 and $20.
“Families First is an important legislative change that provides more support to families in the least restrictive way. If the time comes when a more intensive intervention is required, such as out of home placement, we want to provide a quality treatment program that will best meet the needs of the youth and their families,” said Julie Tomasi, COO, Child Welfare Programs. “To provide this level of programming we applied to become a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP). We believe this designation will allow us to best serve youth and families.”
QRTP designation means that New Directions residences are accredited by the Council on Accreditation, implement a trauma-informed treatment model, provide around-the-clock access to nursing and clinical services, and plan a family-centered shortened length of stay. The designation comes as part of Families First Prevention Services Act, which was enacted by Congress in 2018. New York state's implementation began on Sept. 29, 2021.
“We are pleased to be able to provide a quality treatment program where we can deliver enhanced services for youth while paying a wage that supports this level of professionalism, treatment, and compensates staff for their extremely important work and dedication,” said James W. Coder, CEO.
As a result of the QRTP designation, New Directions must hire additional staff to reach the goal of a 2:1 youth-to-staff ratio. The designation includes New Directions’ Wyndham Lawn Home for Children, Lockport and Lancaster residence. The list of Qualified Residential Treatment Programs in New York state can be found at https://ocfs.ny.gov/main/sppd/docs/Approved-QRTPs-2021-11-01.pdf.
“We would like to acknowledge the support and cooperation of our community. We have worked with neighbors, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph Town Board, Randolph Academy, and Randolph Central School District,” said Mark Wickerham, New Directions’ Director of Residential and Community Based Programs. “It has been a long process to get here.”
Full-time and on-call positions are needed. For career opportunities, visit New Directions’ Facebook page or download an employment application at https://fosteringgood.org/employment/.