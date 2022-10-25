RANDOLPH — New Directions Youth and Family Services recently honored recipients of the agency’s Milestone Years of Service awards, recognizing individuals who dedicate their careers to helping Western New York children and families receive New Directions services.
Individuals from New Directions’ southern tier programs honored during the third quarter of 2022 are:
• Susan Moran, 20 years, Social Worker
• Michelle Hammond, 15 years, Youth Support Supervisor
• Dianne Tupper, 15 years, Supply Coordinator
• Teresa Wells, 15 years, Youth Support Specialist
• Iris Butler, 5 years, Youth Counselor/Transporter
• Brandi Flatt, 5 years, Care Manager
• Mathew Loomis, 5 years, Senior Youth Support Specialist
• Kimberly Power, 5 years, Program Coordinator
“A great strength and asset of New Directions is that many, many staff make a long-term commitment to the people we serve,” said James W. Coder, CEO. “Some make their entire career with the agency and others stay for many years. We are honoring some of those who have achieved milestone years of employment. We are grateful and hope they will continue their service and make a difference for many more years to come.”
For career opportunities, call (716) 358-3636 ext. 5290. Download an employment application at fosteringgood.org.
