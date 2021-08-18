New designs presented for Salamanca school’s capital project

SALAMANCA — Progress for the next phases in the Salamanca City Central School District’s ongoing capital project continues as early conceptual designs for future additions and renovations were shown Tuesday.
The Board of Education saw an idea of what the next builds at Prospect Elementary and the high school could look like in a presentation from Jeff Kloetzer, of Stieglitz Snyder Architecture during the board’s regular meeting.
At Prospect, a small addition is planned for the southwest end of the building for STEAM and Seneca culture classrooms, a purposeful play space and support spaces for individual students for math and English.
“It’s going to attach right to the corridor and will work really well at the front of the building because it’s going to hopefully impact the look of the building in a good way,” Kloetzer said.
The front of the school will have new colors and shapes connecting the addition to the cafetorium to have a consistent look and theme.
Also in the works at Prospect is an Early Childhood Learning addition, which could be included at the building in a couple of different options. Kloetzer said a new wing could be built west of the new space already planned, a series of classrooms around the gymnasium at the east end of the building or add a two-story wing at the west end for elementary school classrooms and put the early learning rooms in existing spaces.
If the district decides to pursue an addition on the west end, Kloetzer recommended moving the playground to the east end of the building outside the gym where the current softball field is and then move the softball field to the high school campus.
“We’re excited about all the ideas, and of course we know there’s stuff that wants to happen next summer so our architects are focused on that making sure they’re getting everything drawn so we can see shovels in the ground at the Prospect addition and hopefully at the high school,” he said.
At the high school, a new administration office addition is planned for the southeast end of the building, Kloetzer said. The likely design would be a one-story addition with its own designated entrance that would connect to a new Seneca support suite that will go in the current administration offices.
“We tried to position all the departments next to each other to make the most sense,” he explained.
A new and unified look for the facade would be applied from the administration entrance down to the high school entrance, Kloetzer said. This could include a red color to match the new STEAM wing at the north end of the building and structures and designs that make the facade pop.
For the athletic fields northwest of Seneca Intermediate School, Kloetzer showed a new design that includes an eight-lane track and field as well as new parking lots and a renovated support building.
“One concept would be to take a piece of the bus garage and put athlete locker rooms over there so they’re at one end of the field,” he said. “We’re also thinking about where does the spectors restrooms and concessions happen, so we started to look at the Greer building.”
The building on Fern Avenue would retain its base and core structure but be renovated to have new restrooms, a concession stand as well as a balcony viewing area, Kloetzer said. He said it has all of the utilities already in place needed that a new structure would need installed.
Board member Kerry John said he is excited to see the new concepts and likes the refreshing new take on what the high school could look like.
“I really like the red and I like the new senior high entrance,” he added. “It works so far and I look forward to talking about this further.”