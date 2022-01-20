OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 100 fewer cases than on Wednesday.
Forty-seven of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated and 116 were unvaccinated.
The county did not report its positivity again on Thursday, and hasn’t done any contact tracing for more than a week because of the high numbers of Omicron. Hospitalizations are no longer being regularly reported either.
The Western New York seven-day average positivity was 13.3 on Wednesday, the same as New York State. The state’s daily positivity on Thursday was 11%. Western New York’s number of cases per 100,000 population was 168.22 on Wednesday, 30 fewer that the number of Monday.
The health department said 15,175 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020 — including hundreds of breakthrough cases where vaccinated individuals have be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
In her daily COVID-19 update, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “Even as the rate of new cases continues to move in a promising direction, we must remain vigilant against this winter surge.”
Breakthrough cases of those who are fully vaccinated and have also received a booster shot of the vaccine are generally less serious and rarely result in hospitalizations or deaths.
There have been 225 residents who have died prematurely from the effects of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County since April 23, 2020.
There are currently 594 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Fifty-eight new cases were reported in the southeast part of the county, which has now registered 7,041 cases since March 2020. More than 46% of the cases are from this part of the county.
The southwest part of the county had 34 new cases for a total of 2,940, the northeast had 36 new cases for 3,020 and the northwest had 35 new cases for 2,174.
Sixty-eight new cases were men, who now total 7,256 cases and 95 were women, who now total 7,919 cases.
The new cases included 41 positives from at-home test kits, which have now detected 788 cases of COVID-19.
Cattaraugus County is reporting 64.9% of residents 18 and older with at least one shot of vaccine, 55.7% of the entire county have completed their vaccine series. It’s unclear of how many of those in the county who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot.
Health officials have been encouraging residents to register for at-home COVID-19 test kits the federal government is distributing via mail. They give test results in 30 minutes. The link to order COVID tests is: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.