LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers are expected to approve a new contract with the U.S. Justice Department for housing federal prisoners for the U.S. Marshals Service.
The agreement, contingent on space available in the county jail, provides for a charge of $101 per day per prisoner plus $37 per hour per guard for transport. It is effective Feb. 1 until either party cancels the contract.
Also scheduled for approval is the appointment of Eric Wohlers to the Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben Southern Tier Rail Authority.
Wohlers, the retired county environmental health director, will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Earl McElfresh until September 2022.
Also on the legislature’s agenda for Wednesday at 5 p.m. is a contract with Cattaraugus Rehabilitation Center to provide comprehensive programs and services for the mentally ill, developmentally disabled and physically handicapped individuals.
Another contract for $825,377 with Jamestown Psychiatric PC, including $74,888 for a second registered nurse for the mental health clinic and Pros Program through the Community Services Board.