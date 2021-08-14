VAN ETTEN — The Cornell Maple Program has opened an advanced, New York state-funded maple research laboratory, an upgrade that will enable research on how to produce the highest-quality syrup, develop new maple products and improve existing ones — all at commercial scales.
The research, educational materials and expertise that the facility at Arnot Teaching and Research Forest in Chemung County will inform New York state maple producers and help ensure that the industry continues to grow. The U.S. Department of Agriculture valued the state’s 2020 syrup sales at $30 million.
“This state-of-the-art facility positions New York’s already thriving maple industry for new successes and that’s a win for maple researchers, producers and consumers alike,” said Benjamin Houlton, Cornell University's dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
The new maple lab was built with $500,000 from New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets plus an additional $50,000 to hire a food scientist — and $150,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission, as well as maple program funds.
The 4,200-square-foot sugarhouse features a vacuum system to collect sap from 7,800 tapped trees in the Arnot sugarbush. This vast tubing network now includes more than 50 miles of tubing spread over 4 miles of forest.
Two state-of-the-art evaporators have been installed in order to cook the sap. The equipment collects waste heat from the steam and transfers it back to preheat the inflow of sap before it enters the evaporator.
The space replaces a 920-square-foot rustic sugarhouse, which was built in 1957 from wood harvested and milled at Arnot Forest. The old house had an uneven floor, was constructed to accommodate up to 2,000 sap taps and lacked heat, running water and a proper restroom. In 2019, during normal operations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arnot Maple Program tapped 7,800 trees, and people spent a lot of time at the sugarhouse.
“Boiling sap like that oftentimes kept us there all night,” said Aaron Wightman, co-director of the Cornell Maple Program. “We’ve done 48-hour shifts; staffing [those shifts] is just incredibly painful and difficult.”
In addition to accommodating larger systems, the facility will help keep the state’s maple industry robust.
“The maple industry in New York has grown about 400% in the last 15 years,” Wightman said. “All appearances suggest that we will continue to expand, which is a great benefit to upstate New York, where a lot of other agricultural businesses have been losing ground. This is a new opportunity.”
But, he added, producers need to keep gaining efficiency and improving and maintaining quality in order to keep it profitable. When maple syrup reaches the shelf, consumers don’t distinguish between sources, he said, so bad batches can lower consumer perceptions of the entire industry. Right now, more research is needed to understand steps in the process that influence flavor and syrup color (which determines the grade).
“I’m trying to create guidelines and decision-making tools that allow maple producers to control the process,” Wightman said.
The new facility is one of two in the country (along with the University of Vermont) with redundant systems. The setup will let Wightman run experiments to determine optimal storage conditions; microbe levels that convert sugars and affect color; temperature; dissolved oxygen levels; and the right time to boil sap.
Also, improving related products — such as maple candy and sports drinks — and developing new products are necessary to keep the industry growing.
Maple wine allows producers to enter the state’s $4.5 billion wine industry. Maple chocolates and candies can add to the $200 billion annual U.S. confections market. Maple sugar is another area where the industry could make inroads: Americans consume about 3 ounces of maple syrup a year per capita, but they consume about 150 pounds of sugar.
All of this information will continue to be shared throughout the state and beyond, through summer maple bootcamps at Arnot Forest, workshops throughout the state, conferences, the Cornell Maple Program’s “Sweet Talk” podcast, publications, industry newsletters and by answering individual inquiries.
The Cornell Maple Program includes the new lab at the Arnot Research Forest and a sister facility at the Uihlein Maple Research Forest, managed by maple program co-director Adam Wild, in Lake Placid. CALS administers the maple program, while the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment oversees both forests.