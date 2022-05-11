OLEAN — A proposed boat launch for the city has moved back into town, and city leaders expect to tap into county funds to make it happen.
The Common Council unanimously backed a proposal to seek Cattaraugus County assistance for an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant boat launch at the existing city boat launch near the South Union Street bridge. The site replaces a previous plan on city-owned property on East River Road in the town of Olean.
“I am overwhelmingly in favor of of this. I think it was a mistake putting it where we were going to put it,” said Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, who represents the area.
Gonzalez noted the area around the launch could see improvements, and neighboring properties could also see improvement due to the launch upgrade.
“I think that has a lot of future potential,” he said.
Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., a kayaker, also offered support to upgrade the launch.
“I use that area myself all the time, and that’s the hardest area to get out at,” Robinson said.
Plans for a boat launch have been floated several times in recent years as kayak and tube traffic increases. The launch was considered for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and was also identified in a 2015 community trail access plan from Portville to Salamanca.
In 2015, the county approved $150,000 for three boat launches between Portville and Allegany. A launch was built in late 2015 in Portville due to advanced planning by municipal leaders, and a second was built in Allegany in 2016. However, city officials did not allocate the remaining funds for a launch in Olean. In 2019 the city asked the county for $78,000 in aid to build a launch on East River Road, which was approved.
Aiello said those funds are still available, and the resolution is a formal update to the county about the relocation plans.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen voted to borrow funds for several projects.
A bond resolution for up to $695,000 was approved for the Oak Hill Park project, including a stage for theatrical performances, a dog park, restroom facilities and upgrades to playing courts.
Two council members — Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, and David Anastasia, D-Ward 7 — voted against the bond. Bonding requires a supermajority of five votes from the Common Council to be approved. Both Witte and Anastasia had voted against the contract for the project, citing unnecessary costs involving a $200,000 restroom facility. Anastasia recommended reducing the amount by $200,000 and using those funds to repair the city pool.
“I’m just trying to save some taxpayer money. We don’t need a Taj Mahal bathroom in Oak Hill Park,” Anastasia said, urging the aldermen to vote down the funding resolution and remove.
“We can’t just a la carte pick items from that bid,” Gonzalez said, noting the entire project could see the contractor walk away or see only minor price adjustments. “This is a petty and insignificant way of killing a project you don’t like out of spite.”
McCall, who voted against the project when the contracts came up, said she would support the funding measure as the project was approved by a majority vote. Stepping back for a new bid or major changes, she said, would likely save little due to inflationary concerns.
“I believe if we don’t go forward and we send this back out to bid, that any potential gain from removing the bathrooms or something would be usurped by the increased costs that are out there now,” McCall said. “I believe we would have a minimal savings if we went back out to bid.”
The other bond resolution was to pay for the airport runway and taxiway repaving projects at $2.96 million. Federal Aviation Administration grants and COVID-19 relief funds are expected to cover the full cost of the projects.