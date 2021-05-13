LITTLE VALLEY — There was no question that a law allowing 12- and 13-year-old deer hunters under a pilot state law would be approved by Cattaraugus County lawmakers on Wednesday.
The legislation was cosponsored by all 17 county legislators after the original sponsor, Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, invited cosponsors.
No one signed up to speak for or against the local law during a virtual public hearing conducted at the beginning of the meeting.
Marsh was the only one to speak before the roll call vote on the local law. “Thanks for supporting this,” he said. These young hunters will learn about nature and wildlife, he said.
The minors must be accompanied by a licensed parent or guardian 21 or older with at least three years hunting experience. They may hunt with a shotgun, rifle, crossbow or muzzleloader. They are not permitted to hunt from tree stands. The young hunters are required to fluorescent orange or pink for safety and visibility.
Allegany County legislators approved a similar measure on Monday.
IN OTHER BUSINESS:
- Legislators authorized a $10.2 million grant to the Public Defender’s Office over five years under the Hurrell-Harring Reform Grant designed to add funding for public defenders.
The grant is through the New York State Office of Indigent Services. It will provide funds for three additional public defenders. There is also funding for the administrator of Assigned Counsel and the Buffalo Legal Aid Bureau, which handles appeals.
- Legislators approved a resolution authorizing more than $1.1 million for three road projects in Great Valley and Ashford.
Concrete Applied Technologies Corp., Alden, was the low bidder for the work with a $1,137,068 bid. County Road 38 (Mutton Hollow Road) in Great Valley will get a single closure overlay for $283,105, County Road 85 (Schwartz Road) in Ashford will get a mill and overlay for $537,316 and County Road 100 (Miller Road) in Ashford will get a mill and overlay for $316,646.
- Legislators congratulated Anthony Evans on his retirement as director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau. He was originally appointed in January 2000.
Succeeding Evans as Youth Bureau director will be Kathryn DeGroff, who legislators appointed at a $67,500 annual salary.
Legislators also authorized the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism to accept applications for tourism grants. The county is also authorized to spend up to $70,000 in matching funds for the I Love NY program.