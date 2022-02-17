LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers reviewed an Economic Development Strategic Plan Wednesday designed to provide a blueprint for the county’s future.
The plan including the strategic goals and initiatives, action plans and responsibilities, is expected to be adopted by the full legislature next Wednesday.
It was presented by Crystal Abers, director of the Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Department to members of the Development and Agriculture Committee.
Some of the data presented in the plan includes the fact that those age 65 and older represent the fastest growing segment of the county.
Abers said the “most sought after employees” in the county are registered nurses. The healthcare industry has lost more than 900 jobs over the past 20 years. Is this a weakness or an opportunity? She asked.
It is clearly an opportunity, Abers said. Both Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University are increasing the numbers of health care professionals they are training.
Some of the other most sought after occupations in the county include corrections officers, industrial machine mechanics, licensed practical nurses, welders and machinists.
Educational services are the top employer in the county, with about 17% of the total jobs. Healthcare is a close second.
Abers said about 39% of workers in the county have a high school education or GED, 11% have bachelor’s degrees and 9% have master’s degrees or higher.
As the county’s population continues to decline, an increasing percentage are Millennials and Gen Z. How do they connect with jobs? Abers asked.
Programs like Dream It, Do It in Olean are perfect for occupations like construction and manufacturing, she said.
Tourism continues to be a large economic sector in Cattaraugus County, Abers said, representing around $240 million in annual tourism spending.
One of the county’s biggest problems, Abers said, is housing. About 20% of the county’s housing is vacant, with about 65% of that making up seasonal or recreational use.
“We are really in need of housing. Most of the housing stock is pre-1940,” Abers said.
Transportation is another issue begging for a solution, she said. The plan proposes enhancing the strengths in transportation including the Olean Area Transportation System (OATS) and that of the Seneca Nation.