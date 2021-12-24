LITTLE VALLEY — A 30-day period when Cattaraugus County landowners can request to be included in the county’s agricultural district begins Jan. 2, 2022.
New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law requires an annual 30-day period during which landowners may submit requests for the inclusion of predominantly viable agricultural land into an existing certified agricultural district, said county planner Marie Myers Shearing.
Landowners seeking inclusion into a certified agricultural district must submit a “Landowner Request for Inclusion” form to the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism by the Jan. 31 deadline.
To request a paper form contact Myers Shearing at 716-938-2369. Forms and information are available at: https://www.cattco.org/planning/landowner-requestinclusion-form
A public hearing will be scheduled at a later date to consider all inclusion requests and the related recommendations of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board.
The Agricultural Districts Law was created in 1971 to encourage the continued use of farmland for agricultural production. The Program is based on a combination of landowner incentives and protections, all of which are designed to forestall the conversion of farmland to non-agricultural uses.
Benefits include protections against overly restrictive local laws, government funded acquisition or construction projects, and private nuisance suits involving agricultural practices.