WELLSVILLE — The Genesee Dance Theatre will present "The Nutcracker Toy Box," an original ballet, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Nancy Howe Auditorium of the David A. Howe Public Library.
The production features selections from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" score along with some unexpected surprises. "The Nutcracker Toy Box" is inspired by both the classic ballet and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
The production features Josh Marcks (of Shake on the Lake) as the Toy Maker, Charlotte Meilander as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jonathan Meilaender as the Cavalier.
Step into the Toymaker's workshop where the toys are bursting with Christmas cheer. From marching tin soldiers to dancing dolls and a jumping jack in the box, the Toymaker has everything he needs to impress the children at the big Christmas Eve Party ... except his prized possession, The Nutcracker. Can the Toymaker find him before it's too late?
Admission free and open to everyone, but seating is limited and is first come, first serve. Auditorium doors open 30 minutes before showtime. For the safety of everyone attending and performing, masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 while in the auditorium and while seated for the duration of the performance.
This program is funded in part by the Restart New York Live Event grant administered by the Tri-County Arts Council.