New arrival in Olean

Josie A. George was born Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Olean General Hospital. Josie is the daughter of Kyle and Michelle George of Allegany and joins her sister, Mila. Josie was 7 pounds, 10½ ounces and 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stephen and Christine Clute and the late Joseph Halliday. Paternal grandparents are Denise Carpenter and Robert George.

