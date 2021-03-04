OLEAN — A new mobile phone app is available for users of the Olean Area Transit System.
The app, Passio GO!, allows passengers to view arrival times and real-time bus locations.
The free app is available from the Google Play or App Store.
“I am pleased that Olean’s Community Development staff has upgraded the tracking app for the Olean Area Transit System,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “Many of our residents have come to rely on OATS and the new tracking system will help them navigate the system with more ease and dependability.”
With this technology upgrade, OATS bus riders can access information about individual routes, schedules, and stops, officials said. Riders can also set bus arrival alerts and tag favorites, saving time and reducing wait times at bus stops. Additional alerts for route changes or delays serve to keep all riders informed.
OATS is a public transportation service sponsored by the City of Olean and other agencies, including InTandem, St. Bonaventure University, the city of Salamanca and the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Routes include:
- Route 001: OATS Olean City Loop (Monday through Saturday)
- Route 002: Cuba-Olean-Salamanca Loop AM & PM (Monday through Saturday)
- Route 003: Salamanca-Olean-Cuba AM & PM (Monday through Saturday)
- Route 004: Olean Downtown Circulator (Monday through Saturday)
- SBU: Nightly Runs (Monday through Friday while classes are in session)
SBU Late Night Runs (Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays while classes are in session) have been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.