New animated video lays out WVDP plant deconstruction

A frame from West Valley Demonstration Project’s new animation of the Main Plant Process Building demolition depicts how the facility will be taken down one area at a time to ensure the safety and stability of the building.

 Provided

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy’s West Valley Demonstration Project has produced a new animated video showing how it and cleanup contractor CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley will safely take down the Main Plant Process Building at the site

The team at West Valley wanted to easily convey the project to the public, and they believe the animation accomplishes that goal, according to Stephen Bousquet, federal project director for the Main Plant Deconstruction Project.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social