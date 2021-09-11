ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District has purchased four new school buses equipped with state-of-the-art collision mitigation systems and mobile Wi-Fi for students.
The collision mitigation and electronic stability control systems exceed state and federal regulations. The mobile Wi-Fi will also allow students to work on assignments while traveling to and from school.
“Safety is and will always be our first priority,” said Allegany-Limestone transportation supervisor Shawn Phinney. “We are doing our part to ensure that students are as safe as possible during their travels to and from school and we ask that every driver join us in this commitment by exercising awareness and patience as school buses return to the road.”
Today’s automobiles benefit from a number of advances in safety equipment, and thanks to companies like IC Bus, the same holds true for school buses, Phinney said.
The technology utilized by the Bendix Wingman Fusion system enhances the situational awareness of drivers, he said, helping them identify and mitigate dangers posed by inclement weather and other vehicles that share the road.
The Bendix system combines camera, radar and braking technologies. By combining camera and radar information, the system is able to provide features such as lane departure warnings, overspeed warnings and enhanced braking capabilities.
The mobile Wi-Fi on the buses was provided by Kajeet SmartBus WIFI. The district first provided Wi-Fi as a trial run on three buses several years ago and due to the success of the program upgraded their entire fleet.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the district realized the need to bring Wi-Fi access to more remote and less-privileged areas of the district and utilized the buses as mobile hot spots to support remote learning.
Allegany-Limestone Superintendent Tony Giannichi said the buses protect children and help them as students with the Wi-Fi access.
“We are committed to ensuring that students safely arrive at school ready to learn, and that they have access to all the knowledge the world has to offer,” he said. “The technology (on the buses) ensures that our school buses are an extension of the classroom and home — a place where students are safe and have the opportunity to grow.”