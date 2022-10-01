New Alfred solar farm has ASC ties with future possibilities

Tyler Uebelhoer stands with a class of Electrical Construction and Maintenance Electrician students at Alfred Community Solar after showing the class the set-up of the new Buffalo Solar project.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Tyler Uebelhoer did not attend Alfred State College, but has become a huge fan of the renewable energy education taught on campus.

Uebelhoer and his company Buffalo Solar recently completed work on a community solar farm in Alfred. Alfred Community Solar, located on Randolph Road, will produce about 230,000 kilowatt hours each year.

