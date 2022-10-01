New Alfred solar farm has ASC ties with future possibilities

ALFRED — Tyler Uebelhoer did not attend Alfred State College, but has become a huge fan of the renewable energy education taught on campus.
Uebelhoer and his company Buffalo Solar recently completed work on a community solar farm in Alfred. Alfred Community Solar, located on Randolph Road, will produce about 230,000 kilowatt hours each year.
Jeff Stevens, Dean of the School of Applied Technology, met Uebelhoer at a 90-hour solar training course that Stevens was teaching. The two have developed a friendship and partnership that has led to opportunities for Alfred State students.
Three of Uebelhoer’s current employees — Matt McCoy, Isaiah Smith and Kyle Wojewoda — have taken classes at Alfred State, and Buffalo Solar is committed to employing future ASC graduates.
“I am a big fan of Alfred State. I changed my business model from a residential to all commercially focused,” he said. “I have some field people that I want to run these jobs, and I want to hire just Alfred State students. They are skilled at what we need, and they are so much farther ahead when they land on our sites on day one.”
Stevens enlisted Uebelhoer to serve on the college’s advisory board for renewable energy. This project in Alfred can and will serve as a learning experience for future Pioneers.
Assistant Professor Sean Kelley and some Electrical Construction and Maintenance Electrician students recently met with Uebelhoer and learned more about the project and about opportunities in the field.
“We will be able to use this as a hands-on lab so current students see what we did here and what is possible in this field,” he said.
