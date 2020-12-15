OLEAN — Officials with the African American Center for Cultural Development went before the city planning board Tuesday to seek a special use permit for their new home on North Barry Street.
Della Moore, executive director, and architect Tamara Hilmey sought permission for the site to be converted from office space to a museum under city code, with officials approving a public hearing on the request for Dec. 28.
“Thank you,” Moore said after the hearing was scheduled. “Happy holidays — you just made mine.”
Under city zoning laws, Hilmey said, the property is in an R-3 residential area. The regulations allow for museums to be opened in R-3 zones with a special use permit.
Announced in November, local attorneys Ed Wagner and Jack Hart donated the Queen Anne-style home at 214 N. Barry St. as the new home for the nonprofit group.
Renovations to the property will include a lift allowing for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access to the basement and first floor, Hilmey said, with gallery space on those floors. The second floor will contain a library, but will not need public access.
“They’re interactive exhibits, so if you have touchscreens, you have access to everything,” Hilmey said.
The renovations will be funded primarily through a $225,000 award in 2018 from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. In addition, Moore and the nonprofit have raised $30,000 as a match for the grant.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Portville Tollgate Redemption Center plans to expand into East Olean.
Ryan Puccinelli from the company said he plans to lease the old Napoli pizza restaurant site at the corner of East State Street and Orchard Avenue to open a can and bottle redemption center.
Planning Board officials noted that as the site has sat empty for more than a year, it requires a site plan and a public hearing.
In addition, a proposed public hearing for InTandem’s reuse of the former Connection call center on Wayne Street was postponed due to requirements for the hearing not being met in time for Monday.