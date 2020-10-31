PORTVILLE — For the past several months, a committee at Pfeiffer Nature Center has devised innovative activities and programs to keep the community involved with the facility during the pandemic.
The latest activity devised by the program committee is the Pfeiffer Fall Seasonal Activity Kit for Kids, which is meant to engage children in outdoor activities.
Beverly Jones, Nature Program Coordinator for Pfeiffer, said the free kit is expected to lead children and their families outside at the Nature Center or their home to participate in seasonally themed activities.
Jones said the program committee, comprising Pfeiffer volunteers and board members, meet every few months to come up with new activities.
“We have brainstorming sessions and things like that,” she said. “This was a suggestion brought up by one of our board members to create kits for children to get kids out and moving around. “We thought we’d create seasonal kits and this is the first one we’re doing.”
She said the current kit contains several activities for children, including scavenger hunts, coloring sheets, tree bark rubbings, leaf or tree identification by using real leaves found at Pfeiffer on Lillibridge Road.
“There will also be some identification for parts of trees, so some of it will be educational and a little more mature for older kids,” she added. “Even so, a lot of the sheets can be used for coloring for younger kids.”
Jones noted a new kit will be developed for each season to provide special adventures at Pfeiffer year-round for families. The kits will also contain a planned, established half-mile route on a map for walking through the Pfeiffer property on Lillibridge Road.
While the current kit will be free of charge thanks to materials on-hand, Jones said depending on the projects, future kits may have a fee attached by the nonprofit agency.
“Going forward, we might need to charge so we can purchase more craft supplies and things like that,” she explained.
Those interested are asked to reserve kits for their children through Nov. 6 by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or by calling the Pfeiffer office at 933-0187.
People are asked to leave a contact phone number and the number of kits requested. Kits will be made available for pick up Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. Participants will be contacted by Pfeiffer staff to confirm kit reservations and to share pick-up times and location. Kits will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. The kits are created for children to keep the materials, which do not have to be returned. Kit materials will be handled following Covid regulations.
On another Pfeiffer topic, Jones said orders have been coming in for the purchase of holiday wreaths to benefit the agency.
She said the 24-inch wreaths available for purchase are Fraser fir wreaths for $30 undecorated and $36 decorated; and boxwood wreaths for $42 undecorated and $48 decorated. All orders must be paid for in advance through Nov. 13 by visiting Pfeiffer’s website at www.pfeiffernaturecenter.or or by calling the agency.
Wreath decorating and wreath order pickups will once again take place at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Nursery this season. Wreaths can be selected at the greenhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21, Nov. 27 or Nov. 28.
