BELMONT — The family of Clair and Mildred Almeter has established a scholarship in their memory with the Allegany County Area Foundation to support students pursuing a vocational credential or two-year degree — with priority to graduates of Alfred-Almond and Genesee Valley central schools.
There will be two scholarships awarded each year.
The Almeters were both younger children in large farming families (Clair had 10 siblings, Mildred had 11) and grew up on Jersey Hill in West Almond where they attended a one-room schoolhouse. Both dropped out to help their families and quickly learned that education was the key to getting better paying jobs.
Clair worked for 15 years for Erie Railroad freight in Hornell and then both Clair and Mildred worked in the maintenance department at Alfred University until retirement.
The Almeters delighted in spending time with their large extended family, camping and flower and vegetable gardening. Both enjoyed fishing and Clair also loved hiking and was an avid hunter. They were parishioners at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Almond.
After Mildred passed away in 2004, Clair became more active in the church and living his Christian beliefs by generously giving to charities helping families and children. He wanted to see them succeed.
Before Clair’s passing in 2022, he had discussed scholarships and the cost of education. He was concerned that most scholarships are earmarked for four-year schools and require high grades in high school. Clair believed there should be awards for students that may or may not excel academically but want to learn a more hands-on trade such as plumbing, electrical, carpentry, mechanics, welding, health care aide, nursing, veterinary or dental assisting, culinary arts or engineering technology.
There is no minimum GPA to apply, students need only to be accepted to a two-year or certificate program in a vocational field. Priority will be given to those who demonstrate financial need. The initial awards were made this spring to 2022 graduates Alexandra Ormsby of Alfred-Almond and Paige Cochran of Genesee Valley.
To contribute to this scholarship or for information about establishing a grant or scholarship fund, contact Bruce Campbell at the Allegany County Area Foundation at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.