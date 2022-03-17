Neighbors of Allegany scrap yard raise concerns at hearing

ALLEGANY — A dozen people spoke at a public hearing Wednesday on the application to extend a special use permit for Ben Weitsman of Allegany, a West Union Street scrap yard.
In what was initially to have been a hearing before the Village of Allegany Planning Board was actually a meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals in the Village Municipal Building courtroom.
William Weidman, chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, apologized for the mixup. The planning board decided in December that the application for a special use permit should be a use variance request.
Weitsman attorney Doreen Simmons pointed out the notice was to discuss renewal of a special use permit.
Acting Planning Board Chairman Michael Silluzio said the facility’s special use permit expired in 2020, but no action was taken due to COVID-19.
Because the village’s definition of a recycling center had changed since Weitsman purchased the property from Valley Recycling in 2015, the company was advised to apply for a use variance.
Anthony Panicchia of Delta Engineers, Architects and Surveyors presented a proposed site plan that included improved traffic flow, offstreet parking for waiting customers, stormwater retention pond and a 10-foot-high wooden fence. The project, which has been referred to the Cattaraugus County Planning Board, is estimated to cost between $800,000 and $1.2 million
Zoning Board of Appeals member Cheryl Papasergi raised the issue that, as a recycling center in the village, the business was not allowed to collect and store oil, gasoline and batteries from cars at the site. There was also a question as to whether the site was supposed to accept cars and white goods, such as refrigerators.
Papasergi also noted there is a recreation area across the street.
The Weitsman representatives noted that the facility was grandfathered and showed photos taken at the site before the sale in 2015 with both cars and refrigerators. There is a dedicated area to remove and contain any liquids in vehicles. Gasoline is not permitted.
Dan Gleason, who said he was the closest neighbor to the Weitsman facility, said the site has come a long way since 2015 and that the plans looked “awesome.”
“The problem is,” he said, “is that you still have the dust.”
A woman who lives in the town said the facility is an eyesore that the wooden fence would be an improvement.
Several company employees also spoke about training and conditions at the faclity.
Edna Wintermantle, who lives at Main and Fifth streets, asked if another route couldn’t be found for truck traffic. The trucks are very noisy, she commented. There is also the smell of gas and oil coming from the facility. She asked if the owner would consider moving the facility to a more suitable location nearby.
Both Simmons and Panicchia said Weitsman bought the site as an existing recycling facility. Finding a new site, getting the permits and building it would cost between $7 million and $12 million.
Panicchia suggested local officials get together and agree on a series of issues they would like to see incorporated into the redesigned recycling facility. Company officials will seek to mitigate concerns, he added.
One resident suggested the facility close on Sundays to give the neighborhood a quiet day on the weekend. Panicchia said they would have to talk to the client about that.
Frank Snyder, director of Public Works, suggested instead of trucks using Fifth Street, that they stay on Union Street to the T-intersection at St. Bonaventure University.
Weidman said the Zoning Board of Appeals would make no decision until after the county planning board reviewed the plans.