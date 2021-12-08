OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance will hold its annual Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Olean High School auditorium. The show will feature dancers of all ages from both of NSD’s Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. studios.
The Christmas recital — after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic — will enter its sixth year. The show is nearly sold out, with less than 75 tickets remaining. Tickets can be purchased for $10 each plus processing at tinyurl.com/2n7kduy5. All proceeds will benefit the Zonta Club of Olean.
“We really have a terrific show this year. Our dancers — from our Shining Stars classes for toddlers to adult tap — have worked very hard on fundamentals and choreography for several months,” said NSD owner and CEO Brittany Thierman. “We all love the art of putting movement to music, and this year’s show has some great Christmas tunes and dances to get everyone in the Holiday spirit. The show also follows a heartfelt storyline about finding joy during the holidays in a changing world.”
Seating in both levels of the auditorium is configured for social distancing. Masks will be required in the building and while seated. NSD has coordinated with the Olean City School District and Cattaraugus County Health Department to provide a safe and healthy experience.
“We’re so excited to have the Christmas show back. Everyone here at NSD really missed it,” Thierman said. “We’ve done everything we can to help our students and staff safely live out their passions for dancing and performing — and we’re excited to be back in front of a live audience.”