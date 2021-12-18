OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance returned to the Olean High School stage last weekend with its sixth annual Christmas Show before some 600 guests.
The recital showcased vibrant and expressive performances by dancers of all ages across a spectrum of styles and genres.
And, of course, holiday cheer set the backdrop to each performance — from the Shining Stars little kids’ program through more advanced high school and adult jazz, tap, contemporary and hip-hop routines. The show offered more than just dance, as each performance connected through a storyline titled “Christmas Memories” about finding joy in a changing world.
“We so need that message today,” said Brittany Thierman, the school’s CEO and lead instructor. “This world can be tough for kids, for parents and everyone in between in good times and bad. The holidays are a time to bring us all together to find that joy.”
To cap the final dance number — performed by the advanced jazz class to the tune “Happy Christmas/War is Over,” originally composed by John Lennon — dancers held up poster board signs reading, “We’re all in this together.”
“And we truly are,” Thierman noted. “We’re a family here, and we were so happy to finally bring this Christmas Show back for our friends and loved ones. We can’t thank the Olean City School
District and Cattaraugus County Health Department enough for helping us put this on.”
The show featured more than 150 dancers total from both Neighborhood School of Dance studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. It also honored four of its high school seniors: Leigha Peterson and Olivia Graham of Olean High, Catherine Przybyla of Archbishop Walsh, Kinsey McAfee of Allegany-Limestone and Hannah Bailey of Northern Potter.
“I believe this was the best Christmas Show we have ever had. Even though it was my last, I sure will remember that night for the rest of my life,” said Graham.
Peterson added, “It was really amazing to have this be my first show back to dance. The teachers and students at Neighborhood School of Dance are truly wonderful people. They make dance so much fun and worth all the time and effort we put into this show.”
“That part always brings me to tears, not that we’re ever really saying goodbye,” added Thierman. “These girls have been with us for so many years, and it’s been an honor to watch them blossom as they find their passion. We’ll enjoy the rest of the dance season together, and hopefully, their journeys will bring them back to us throughout their lives.”
NSD has a storied recital tradition in its 46 years as Olean’s longest-running dance studio, with annual year-end and holiday performances. The Port Allegany studio, now in its sixth year, also joins in with combined and separate shows.
But the pandemic temporarily halted indoor performances including the annual Christmas Show. The dancers were proud to be back.
“I think everyone has been waiting for that moment for a long time,” said Chloe Grandusky, a junior from Portville, who choreographed her own solo performance to “Grown Up Christmas List” and also appeared in several group numbers. “It was great to be back on stage again.”
And fitting the title of the show, it was the memories Portville sophomore Allyson Davenport will cherish most.
“I think this was the best moment so far,” Davenport said. “Working with everyone, being able to laugh and just have fun, is one memory I’ll hold onto forever.”
NSD’s year-end recitals featuring all dance classes in Olean and Port Allegany are tentatively scheduled for May at locations to be determined.