Neighborhood School of Dance performers are (from left) Ally Davenport, Kinsey McAfee, Chloe Grandusky and Ruby Chahal.

OLEAN — The Neighborhood School of Dance will present its seventh annual Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.

The performance will follow a theme of “togetherness” — written by Kelsey Boudin — for the Holiday season. It will feature more than 100 dancers of all ages — toddlers to adults from both of NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. — in various genres from tap and ballet to hip hop and even a special waltz performance.

