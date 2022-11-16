OLEAN — The Neighborhood School of Dance will present its seventh annual Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Allegany-Limestone High School auditorium.
The performance will follow a theme of “togetherness” — written by Kelsey Boudin — for the Holiday season. It will feature more than 100 dancers of all ages — toddlers to adults from both of NSD’s studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. — in various genres from tap and ballet to hip hop and even a special waltz performance.
Tickets ($10) can be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/yeer62cr. Those who can’t attend may view the livestream for free on YouTube.
“Togetherness just made sense for this year’s Christmas Show theme,” said NSD owner and CEO Brittany Thierman. “We may get together as families and friends for the holidays, but do we actually get together anymore? The season means so much, regardless of our different faiths and beliefs, but the season gets overshadowed by commercialism. This show gets back to basics: family and friends being together and connected."
The show will feature 28 performances brimming with holiday cheer. The youngest dance students are particularly excited. Santa may even take a break from Christmas prep to make a brief appearance, Thierman said.
“The little ones always absolutely steal the show,” she added. “We have such a great youth dance program. When you get a bunch of 2- and 3-year-olds up on stage, dancing their little hearts out with excitement for Christmas, it definitely brings a smile. And then as the kids get a little older — their skills and moves becoming more refined — the real meaning behind the dance takes shape. We have Shelley Greene, our assistant director of children’s studies, to thank for that.”
Allegany-Limestone will host an NSD performance for the first time. In the school’s decades-long recital tradition, most midseason and year-end recitals have been held at the Olean High School auditorium, which is currently undergoing renovations.
“We can’t thank Allegany-Limestone enough. We’re extremely grateful for their hospitality,” Thierman said. “A-L can be our home away from home for the time being, or perhaps this could expand upon our model to share our passion for dance with our friends and loved ones in our communities who’ve supported us for so many years.”
While the recital is billed as a Christmas Show, she emphasized, it honors all faiths and cultures.
“From our youngest toddlers and high schoolers to grownup dancers and our wonderful instructors,” Thierman concluded, “we all love putting our collective heart and soul into this annual show. We’re proud to nurture a passion for dance expressed through a Holiday show with emotion and feeling.”