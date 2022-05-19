Neighborhood School of Dance holds 46th annual recital

OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance held its 46th annual recital May 6 in a post-pandemic return to the Olean High School auditorium.
The show capped the 2021-22 dance season for the Olean studio and featured dancers of all ages and genres. It included 36 dance numbers with a flair for the dramatic — sprinkled with ample cuteness from the little ones — and a heart-felt goodbye to five NSD seniors.
The theme “Welcome to the Neighborhood” honored community supporters, families and friends who stood behind Olean’s longest-running dance studio in unprecedented times.
“We just knew we had to give a special thank you this year. How could we not, given all we’ve been through?” said Brittany Thierman, owner and CEO. “As much as this recital’s performances were about our awesome dancers, who always pour their hearts and souls into dancing, it was just as much geared toward our amazing community that makes it all possible. As the last number said, ‘We’re All In This Together.’”
More than 100 dancers displayed their talents in group and solo performances from tap and hip-hop to lyrical and ballet, among others. Dancers ranged from 18 months to over 80 years old.
“It really is a lifelong passion,” said Thierman, the school’s lead dance instructor who purchased her childhood studio in 2013. “That’s our motto we’re always using here at NSD: ‘Find your passion.’ We get the kids started young and keep the atmosphere light and fun, where it’s OK to make a mistake, learn, grow and appreciate dance as a beautiful artistic medium that shouldn’t be painful to become good.”
“But the thing is,” she added, “people of any age can jump in at any time. That’s what makes it so amazing. My mother was in the show tonight for a tap dance number, and she does an excellent job while still using a cane. You can always have fun, no matter what age, experience or ability level.”
The recital included various performances from talented local high school dancers, with a special sendoff for seniors Hannah Bailey, Kinsey McAfee, Leigha Peterson, Catherine Przybyla and Olivia Graham.
“Neighborhood School Of Dance never fails to put the best collection of dancers together,” said McAfee, who will attend Edinboro University in the fall to major in psychology. “Every year, I think I couldn’t love being on that stage more, but it truly keeps getting better.”
And for the parents, of course, the sendoffs are bittersweet.
“To be able to see what she has accomplished is beautiful,” said Maryann Peterson, mother of Leigha. “The hard work and dedication not only from my child but from the other children and the teachers is truly amazing. Knowing it’s the last — the last time on stage with the kids she grew up with, the last dance she will perform for her teachers, the last time she will perform for her family and friends with NSD is an emotional rollercoaster — but a good rollercoaster.”
The show also featured an electrifying breakdance performance from 8-year-old Aadhav Rajaramanathan, who won the Olean studio’s choreography contest.
“Aadhav’s routine was just fantastic,” Thierman said. “For one of our youngest dancers, it seems like even some professional dancers could learn a few tricks from him.”
The Port Allegany, Pa., studio’s sixth annual recital will be held Saturday at Port Allegany Elementary School. Tickets can be purchased at dancestudio-pro.com.