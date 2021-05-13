OLEAN — The Neighborhood School of Dance is gearing up for its 45th annual recital tonight at Bradner Stadium.
Tickets are sold out for the show, but the performance will livestream online at 7:30 p.m., organizer said.
Organizers take pride in the COVID-19 safety record of the school, noting there have been 4,544 points of contact at the school this season and no case of the disease has been linked to the school.
“I honestly had no idea how this season was going to end when it began,” says Brittany Thierman, CEO of Neighborhood School of Dance in Olean and Port Allegany. “When the season began, we just kept rolling with the punches. But the ultimate question was how can we pull this off in a safe manner and in a way somewhat similar to what we are used to.
“Knowing it probably had to be outside, we set our eyes on Bradner’s stadium and got creative with everything else. It helps that we are all dance teachers when we need to be creative!” says Thierman.
Dancers from ages 18 months old to adults will grace the stage. NSD will be performing 40 dances ranging from tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop and more. This year’s recital theme is “Now that is what I call POP”, many dances to pop songs.
Thierman says this years show is truly special.
“Wednesday night was our dress rehearsal and there were many tears,” she said. “Tears of joy that we are finally doing this, tears of sadness to send off our seniors, and tears of appreciation for those that miss being at a live performance. I won’t lie, it was hard work this season. But when you are very clear on what your goals are, and who you are serving, sometimes things just fall into place.
“It truly takes a village”, this year’s performance has many organizations involved in various ways: Fox Financial is sponsoring the fireworks display at the end of the recital, Olean Community Theatre providing lights, Olean Theatre Workshop providing sound, Caya’s Canopies providing backdrop and chairs, City of Olean providing stage and use of the stadium, to name a few.
Check out NSD’s facebook page for more information at www.facebook.com/nsdolean.