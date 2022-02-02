OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has seen almost as many “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in the first five weeks of 2022 than were reported all last year.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said the health department has found 1,348 breakthrough cases so far in 2022 as compared to 1,440 last year.
Watkins told the Board of Health Wednesday that much of the reason for this year’s spike in breakthroughs, or cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in people who have been vaccinated, was the omicron variant, which has the ability to evade the body’s immunity — natural or from vaccine.
The effectiveness of all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — has been found to wane over time. That is the reason health officials continue to recommend booster shots.
Those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are far less likely to gets seriously ill enough to require hospitalization and possibly die.
“We’re going to get through this pandemic,” Watkins told the board members, noting that the data indicate the county’s COVID-19 cases have plateaued and are on a downward trend, he said.
In 2020, there were 2,551 cases, 9,287 cases in 2021 and 4,379 already in 2022, Watkins said. The 19 and under age group represents the largest number of COVID-19 cases 3,736.
While there are 35 COVID-19 patients at Olean General Hospital, only two are in the intensive care unit and none are on a ventilator, Watkins said. Still, 83 of the hospital’s 104 beds are occupied. It has eight CU beds.
Between those people who have been vaccinated and boosted and those who gained some immunity through contracting the coronavirus, Watkins said the pandemic appears to be on its way to becoming endemic, like influenza, which can also be controlled by vaccine.
There is limited local availability of treatments like Sotrovimab, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion that is effective against the omicron variant. Antibody treatments that worked against the delta variant only two months ago are not effective against omicron, which represents nearly all local COVID-19 cases, Watkins said.
Olean General Hospital, for example, only had enough to treat 13 patients. The monoclonal antibodies need to be administered within days of exposure.
Due to the limited supply, the hospital is providing Sotrovimab only to Tier 1 patients with a prescription from a physician. They include those who are immune compromised, unvaccinated people 75 or older or 65 and older if they have a risk.
“We are working with the state to see if we can’t get more oral therapies,” Watkins said.
The public health director said, “I think we can feel safe in taking the (COVID-19) off-ramp. We have better defenses (natural and vaccine) immunity. It should not dominate our lives going forward.”
Watkins’ comments came as 16,677 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 235 have died since April 23, 2020.
There were 90 new cases reported on Wednesday.