Nearly all Gift Tree families adopted after two weeks

OLEAN — Two weeks since the first list of names were released for the annual Gift Tree program and already nearly every family has been adopted for the holiday season.
For more than 20 years, the greater Olean area and surrounding communities have helped make sure local families in need were taken care of through the program sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Times Herald.
The program coordinates area businesses, schools, organizations and residents to provide holiday gifts for families and individuals they “adopt” in Cattaraugus County. This year’s program has identified 68 families and individuals in need of help for holiday gifts and necessities.
And as of Wednesday afternoon, only four families had yet to be adopted.
“The day the first printing went in, I got to work about quarter to eight and I had I don’t know how many messages to retrieve, but I couldn’t retrieve them as fast as more calls were coming in,” said Julie Hall, Interfaith Caregivers executive director. “It was pretty amazing.”
Although the coronavirus pandemic continues into a second holiday season, Hall said participating in the program has not waivered this year compared to a normal. She said Interfaith has received many calls from people wanting to help in other ways or make a general donation.
“In spite of a global health crisis, I think people have been just as generous if not maybe more,” she added.
Hall said some local businesses and organizations each adopted several families including the city of Olean, Cutco, Home Depot, BOCES, several groups at St. Bonaventure University and Creekside Chapel, the program’s headquarters for this season.
As a way to open the program up for more families, Hall said people could apply themselves both through paper copies and online. Interfaith Caregivers also partnered with the Salvation Army to help anyone with the form. She said families were determined based on a similar formula used to see if a family is eligible for HEAP.
“We had a nice mix of families,” she said. “We were trying to target places in Cattaraugus County that are extremely remote, who may or may not have had an opportunity to be included in the past.”
The program also began to track data for demographics and family composition to find patterns and trends that will be used in future years in order to best meet the needs of the entire community, Hall explained. The idea came from the United Way, a major contributor to the program, she said.
Hall said there are needs in the community for many reasons but the people are also generous and loving, so it’s important when the community can come together during the holiday season to address some of those needs.
“It’s a wonderful program to build unity and to build community,” she added.
Times Herald employee Julie Keim, who lists the families in the publication, commended all the work Interfaith Caregivers and their volunteers do each year to make the program a success.
“Just like last year, it was amazing results the first time the list went out,” she said. “It’s been great and everything went off without a hitch.”
Keim said of the families up for adoption, many more had fewer number of people per family than in past years. She said there are families every year who find themselves in circumstances they have no control over so the various organizations work together to find those truly in need.
“We’re just so grateful to our community, because for the past three or four years all the families have been taken care of,” she added. “We can’t say enough good about our community and our businesses, corporations and organizations that have helped us every single year.”
The Gift Tree lists are published in the Tuesday editions of the Times Herald in November until all are adopted. Gift Tree drop-off/pick-up location will be at the Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany. Gift drop-off days will be Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Agencies will contacted at a later be assigned pick-up times.
Donations may also be mailed to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
In addition to adopting a family, program volunteers and donors can also sign up or make a monetary donation for the program by calling (716) 372-6283 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visiting the website.