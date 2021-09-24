WEST VALLEY — Nearly 200 people attended the ninth annual Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner earlier this week at the West Valley Firemen’s Hall.
The 2020 dinner was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s dinner was postponed until late September.
Gibbs Apiaries president John Gibbs was presented this year’s Farmer of the Year Award by Crystal Abers, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, during Wednesday night's event.
The company provides honey and wax and provides pollination services both locally and in the California almond region. Gibbs Apiaries, one of the region’s most prominent professional beekeepers, has as many as 5,000 hives and four employees. The bees are trucked to California and winter in a special facility in the town of Persia.
Gibbs caught his first swarm of bees in 1983 and his farm has grown ever since. In 2019 the farm’s honey production was 160,800 lbs. of wax.
Abers also presented John Busekist, a former agriculture teachers and FFA advisor for 33 years at Little Valley and Cattaraugus-Little Valley and six years at Springville Griffith Institute, retiring in 2019, with the Friend of Agriciulture Award.
Busekist has been active in agriculture ever since he was a kid, when he grew up on a dairy farm and was a member of 4-H. He coached several high school sports, and has been a track and cross-county official for nearly 20 years.
He served as treasurer of the NY Association of Agricultural Educators for over 20 years, as well as President for two, and won the Lifetime Achievement award for the New York Association of Agricultural Educators. In his retirement he has continued to substitute teach at Cattaraugus-Little Valley and mentors the new teachers at both Cattaraugus-Little Valley and Springville.
The Conservation Farm of the Year went to Colonial Hill Farms of South Dayton. The owners were unable to attend. The Cattaraugus County Soil & Water Conservation District has selected Colonial Hill Farm for the 2021 Conservation Farm of the Year Award.
Jim and Jenny Dye and their family operate a heifer replacement farm in the Town of Dayton. The Dye family has been actively participating in New York State’s Agricultural Environmental Management program and has worked in close cooperation with various partner agencies and organizations, including the Conservation District, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service & Farm Service Agency and Western NY Crop Management Association to implement many conservation practices to address agricultural runoff, agricultural nutrient management and erosion & sediment control.
In addition to conservation practices, the farm also implemented a number of additional projects to improve operational efficiency of the farm. Projects include:
• Built a concrete manure storage structure, which allows for application of nutrients at optimum times of the year for improved crop production and reduced runoff potential.
• Constructed of a bunker silo leachate collection & treatment system to control concentrated runoff from their feed storage area.
• Participated in a cover crop program (150 acres) to reduce soil loss due to erosion.
Guest speaker for the evening was Cattaraugus County Legislator Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, who explained the Veterans Video History Project he helped start through the Cattaraugus County Veterans Service Office and the County Museum.
The annual Farmer-Neighbor dinner started in 2012. It was sponsored by the Agriculture and Farm Protection Board, the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, the Farm Bureau and Soil and Water Conservation District, Lamb & Webster and the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
Next year’s Farmer-Neighbor Dinner is tentatively scheduled for April 13.