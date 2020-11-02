LITTLE VALLEY — Nearly 20% of Cattaraugus County’s 41,000 registered voters cast ballots — either at early voting that ended Sunday or absentee ballots — before Election Day.
There were 6,103 early votes cast at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus and the Board of Elections office in Little Valley during early voting.
The first nine days of early voting in 2019, the first year of in-person early voting drew 650 county voters. There were 711 voters on the first day of early voting this year.
This past weekend, the eighth and ninth days of early voting, 303 voted Saturday and 378 on Sunday in Olean and 186 Saturday and 217 on Sunday in Little Valley.
Many people chose early voting to avoid longer lines at the polling sites today during this presidential year due to coronavirus concerns.
Controversy, in part created by President Trump calling into question absentee ballots counted after Election Day, and concerns that the U.S. Postal Service may not deliver some absentee ballots in time to be counted, may have contributed to the large number of early in-person voters.
Absentee ballots are also clearly up, however, likely also due to coronavirus concerns on the part of voters.
There were 5,332 absentee ballots — 10.7% of registered voters — requested and by mid-week last week, 3,835, or 7.7%, had been returned to the Board of Elections.
Today’s voting at 52 local polling sites in the county is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The early voting totals will be added to Election Day voting numbers for unofficial returns tonight. Absentee ballots, including hundreds of military and other overseas residents won’t be counted until next week.