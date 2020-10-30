LITTLE VALLEY — By Thursday afternoon, 4,139 Cattaraugus County voters had cast their ballots at the county’s two early polling sites.
That’s 8.3% of the county’s more than 41,000 registered voters.
The first five days of early voting saw 3,715 voters, or 7.48% of registered voters, at the Little Valley and Olean sites.
Voters have returned 3,835 absentee ballots, according to Election Commissioners Cortney Spittler and Kevin Burleson. That represents another 7.7% of county voters.
More than 5,300 voters have requested absentee ballots, about 10.7% of voters, more than usual due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Military and absentee ballots will be counted starting the week after the election.
Cattaraugus County’s early voting sites are at the Board of Elections office in Little Valley and the Cutco Theater at Jamestown Community College’s campus in Olean.
There is early voting at both sites today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Voting sites across the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday.
On Saturday, 450 voted at Olean and 263 at Little Valley for 711. On Sunday, 400 at Olean and 155 at Little Valley for 555 and on Monday, 551 at Olean and 331 at Little Valley for 882.
On Tuesday, 51 voted at Olean and 264 at Little Valley for 815, while, on Wednesday, 471 voted at Olean and 281 at Little Valley for 752.
The running total for the first five days of early voting is 3,715, or 7.48% of registered voters.
In Allegany County, early voting continues at the Board of Elections in Belmont today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.