ISCHUA — Another grant to improve the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport is on the way, the area’s senators reported Thursday, as city leaders note the project is nearing completion.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced almost $2.29 million in funding on Thursday for the Cattaraugus County-Olean and Chautauqua County/Jamestown airports through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“This federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help Western New York’s airports and local economies take off,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a press statement. “These airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities to thrive.”
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said Western New York’s airports are critical aspects of the region’s economy and they need to be safe, modern and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth.
“It’s time to rebuild our state’s crumbling infrastructure and this is a critical step in the right direction,” she said.
The funds were awarded last month by the FAA — $150,000 in entitlement funds and more than $800,000 in discretionary funds through the Airport Improvement Program.
According to the FAA, funds obligated for the AIP are drawn from the Airport and Airway Trust fund. Created in 1970, the program taxes aviation purchases — from airline tickets and frequent flier miles to airplane fuel and cargo shipments — to fund the majority of expenditures by the FAA, including the AIP.
Nationwide, 416 projects received $518 million in assistance through the announcement, including $1.33 million for the Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport for perimeter fencing and snow removal equipment.
The city has been successful in receiving the grants in recent years, allowing for upgrades to the facilities without tapping into local tax dollars. In the past five years, the city has received money for a project or two every year, totalling $3.76 million since 2018.
“We’ve been pretty lucky getting these grants,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, noting the city was originally notified of the funding in March.
That project is nearing completion, city officials announced Tuesday, with an expected completion date before the end of August.
Aiello said the taxiway project covered by the funding is almost done.
“This year we’re doing the big taxiway along the runway,” he said, with only minor work still necessary. “They’ll be reopening the airport next week, early next week.”
Typically, the grants cover 90% of costs, with state funds covering 5% and the remaining 5% left to the city. However, additional allocations in COVID relief bills for airport projects covered the local share for the current project.
“I don’t even think the state had to pay their share,” Aiello said. “There’s no 5% match — it’s all 100% covered.”
Up next will be preparation for bidding out the runway resurfacing work in 2023 — a $2 million project that Aiello noted will also not tap into local tax dollars.