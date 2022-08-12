Airport above fog

Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport as seen from the air. The taxiway to the right of the runway is being replaced this summer, thanks to aid from the Federal Aviation Administration.

 File photo

ISCHUA — Another grant to improve the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport is on the way, the area’s senators reported Thursday, as city leaders note the project is nearing completion.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced almost $2.29 million in funding on Thursday for the Cattaraugus County-Olean and Chautauqua County/Jamestown airports through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

