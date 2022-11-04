Just under 1,500 Cattaraugus County residents have cast early votes in the first six days of early voting — almost three times the number from nine days of early voting in 2021.

Early voting continues today until 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social