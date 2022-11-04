Just under 1,500 Cattaraugus County residents have cast early votes in the first six days of early voting — almost three times the number from nine days of early voting in 2021.
Early voting continues today until 4 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
As early voting closed on Thursday at Cattaraugus County’s two early voting sites — the Magnano Room of the Cutco Building at Olean’s Jamestown Community College campus and at the Board of Elections office in the former Little Valley Elementary School on Rock City Street in Little Valley — 1,479 people had cast early votes since last Saturday.
The Board of Elections said 539 early votes were cast in 2021 early voting.
There were 126 people voting Thursday at the Olean site and 96 in Little Valley for a total of 219.
The greatest number of early voters so far, 352, showed up on the first day of early voting on Oct. 29 — 229 in Olean and 123 in Little Valley
Other days totals are:
Sunday — 227 votes — Olean, 174; Little Valley, 53.
Monday — 226 votes — Olean, 136; Little Valley, 90.
Tuesday — 210 votes — Olean, 140; Little Valley, 70.
Wednesday — 245 votes — Olean, 150; Little Valley, 95.
A registered voter in the county may vote at either early voting site Sample ballots for each election district, as well as explanations of ballot proposals, are available at the sites.
Regular voting is Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at individual election districts.
To be eligible to vote at Early Voting or on Election Day, a voter must have been registered by Oct. 14. All registered voters may vote early. Persons who vote during the early voting period, are not eligible to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent day of early voting.