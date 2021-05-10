PORTVILLE — If you’ve been looking for a fun activity for the family Saturday, the Pfeiffer Nature Center has something for you.
The first annual Pfeiffer Nature Trail Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their Eshelman Property on Yubadam Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance fee is a dollar and the rain date is May 23.
“Pfeiffer’s goal is to promote local talented Artisans,” said Beverly Jones, naturalist at the center. She said the trail sale will include “recycled wool products, handmade alpaca items, wooden signs, corn hole games handmade & cutting boards, jewelry inspired by nature, natural beeswax products & goat soap, plants in vintage glassware, cross-stitched items, maple syrup & their own T-shirts, dog & cat handmade items & copper jewelry. There will also be a basket raffle table with 20 or more beautiful baskets. Tickets can be purchased at the sale.”
All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, including required masks and social distancing.
Proceeds will benefit the nature center. For more information or a vendor application packet, visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187.
While you’re there, snap some photos at the meadow or on the many trails for the Pfeiffer Photography Contest and Show, which is open to people of all skills levels and ages.
Photographers are also invited to visit Pfeiffer’s Lillibridge Property, 1974 Lillibridge Road. The contest and show event will be held at the chestnut cabin on Sept. 19.
Visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org for details and a submission application and photos must be submitted by Aug. 27.
If you visit the Lillibridge Property this month, make sure to take the youngsters for “a new storybook adventure along our Storybook Reading Trail for the young readers,” Jones said.
You can read the story “I Am Earth: An Earth Day Book for Kids” on Griffin’s Way interpretive trail, an easy 0.36 mile round-trip trail tough the old growth hemlock forest. See the map at the kiosk to find where to begin.
Another activity for children during the month of May at the Lillibridge Property is the Seasonal Activity Kit for spring.
“Seasonal Activity Kits for Kids is a great way to enjoy time with your child out in nature,” Jones said. “Kits contain seasonally themed activities that can be done at the nature center properties as well as at home. An educational nature walk, activity sheets and crafts are just a few examples of what the kits contain.”
The kits are $3 each, focus on native flowers and pollinators and may be enjoyed by most ages. Purchase online by clicking on the “Register for our Programs on line” below the Programs Calendar on their website. The kits are available to order through May 19 and will be available to be picked up between May 21 and June 12.